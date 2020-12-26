Dozens of Des Moines families were able to celebrate Christmas thanks to a businessman

The families received food and toys from 21 companies.

An Iowa businessman hosted a giveaway Christmas Eve for dozens of Des Moines families, ensuring they had what they needed for the holiday.

Myron Williams, owner of Errn Boyz, lined up 21 local companies to provide toys for the children and food for everyone. Families could walk in and pick up what they needed.

"So I know it wasn't my job, but I kind of made it my job to make sure they did have what they need," said Williams. "That's kind of the person I am pretty much. I really just like to help people."