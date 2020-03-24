x
Dr. Ina Purvanova talks management, motivation amid coronavirus

Dr. Purvanova is an Associate Professor of Leadership and Management at Drake University, specializing in employee motivation.

DES MOINES, Iowa — The coronavirus pandemic has caused businesses nationwide to close their doors and have employees work from home.

But what does that do for productivity? How can you keep people motivated to stay productive under these new circumstances?

We spoke with Dr. Ina Purvanova, an Associate Professor of Leadership and Management at Drake University, about employee motivation during this weird time.

