Drake neighborhood residents react to weekend homicide

One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting off the corner of 23rd Street and University Avenue.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Between a thriving local business scene and proximity to Drake University, there's plenty of perks to living in the Drake neighborhood.

"I'm actually headed across the street for lunch," said Mark Smith, a Drake neighborhood resident. "You know, some of the best places eat around here that I've encountered since I've lived in Des Moines,"

But a quiet Saturday evening was interrupted shortly before 6 p.m., when DMPD officers responded to reports of a shooting just off the corner of 23rd St & University Ave.

Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old male resident of Des Moines with a gunshot wound, who was transported to the hospital. However, after being brought to the hospital, that victim eventually died.

A second victim, a 29-year-old female resident of Des Moines, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. She was treated for her injuries and has been released.

As more community members heard the news, many were surprised to hear about the incident so close to home.

"It's kind of strange how we got shooting in his neighborhood. The neighborhood's very, very quiet, and I feel safe here. Now I got to worry going to the store or to the bank and pulling out money," said Kenya Bradshaw, a resident of the Drake neighborhood.

This actually isn't the first time this year residents have had those worries flare up; 38-year-old Tyrell Lavell Grimes was shot and killed around the same spot in August 2022.

"We got kids in this neighborhood. I just hope the drama stops. You know, somebody died last night and I don't know why," Bradshaw said.

But despite those worries, residents say they won't be deterred from visiting their friends and supporting their favorite neighborhood businesses.