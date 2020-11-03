Drake University to hold classes remotely due to coronavirus

All courses will be held remotely from March 23-April 3, the school announced Wednesday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Drake University has announced they will hold classes remotely due to COVID-19, though there are no confirmed cases in Des Moines or on campus.

The school said Wednesday that all courses will be held remotely from March 23-April 3.

"Students are strongly encouraged to remain at home for the two weeks following spring break, although residence halls and dining services will remain open," Provost Sue Mattison wrote in an email to students, faculty and staff.

The decision by Drake University follows Grinnell College's announcement that all students need to leave campus by March 23 and finish the rest of the semester at home.

Drake students that hope to be on campus between March 23 and April 5 are required to notify the school's Residence Life department and be on campus by March 23.

"Gatherings pose unique risks. For that reason, most on-campus events will be canceled starting Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, April 5," the email reads. "Organizers of these events will be contacted, or they may contact the event office directly. We will continue to monitor and assess the risk for any events beyond April 5, including Drake Relays and commencement. For now, those events are expected to continue as planned."

Campus operations for faculty and staff will proceed as normal.

As of Tuesday evening, 13 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, 46 have tested negative and 27 tests are still pending.