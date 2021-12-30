Driver dead after semitrailer crash, Iowa State Patrol says

STANHOPE, Iowa — A semitrailer driver is dead after a crash in Marshall County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), 65-year-old Joseph Schnepf of Stanhope was driving north on Hart Avenue when "for an unknown reason the semi left the travel portion into the west ditch." The truck then went over a driveway and continue into the ditch, eventually landing on the passenger side.
Schnepf was pronounced dead upon arrival.
ISP said the incident remains under investigation.
