DMPD: Driver killed after crashing into utility poll

DES MOINES, Iowa — A 24-year-old man died Monday after the pick-up truck he was driving crashed into a utility pole, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Police said the man was the only person in the truck. Preliminary investigation indicated the man had been driving eastbound near the 2800 block of East University Avenue. The truck first crossed the westbound lanes and struck a utility pole on the north side of the street, then crossed back over the eastbound lanes, striking another pole on the south side.

The truck then hit multiple unoccupied vehicles in a business parking lot before coming to a stop.

DMPD continues to investigate the incident.

