First responders said they received a 911 call before 7 p.m.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a man drowned at Saylorville Lake Thursday.

They said the scene was near the Cherry Glen Beach area.

First responders said they received a call before 7:00 p.m. of somebody who had gone underwater and did not resurface.

Sheriff's deputies said the victim, an adult man, was a swimmer.

First responders did not release the victim's identity.