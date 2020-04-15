Drug shortage impacting COVID-19 patients

Many of the drugs are necessary for patients using ventilators.

DES MOINES, Iowa — According to the Iowa Pharmacy Assocaition, ever since the earliest Covid-19 cases pharmacists have been warning of a shortage of drugs needed to safely have patients on ventilators.

"It was one of the concerns for pharmacists from the very beginning," explains ceo of IPA, Kate Gainer.

"Without the necessary drugs patients are not able to be put on a ventilator," says Gainer. "For patients with Covid-19 many of them do progress to requiring being on a ventilator, and as such the drugs needed for ventilation are a must."

Gainers says with the increased use of these medications during the Covid-19 crisis, demand is quickly exceeding supply.

"I talked to the pharmacy staff, both, at Mercy and UnityPoint," she says. "They said they are managing a lot of time managing drug shortages."