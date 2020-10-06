'Sunday Supper' TV show dives deep into issues facing the black community

The show hopes to shine light on the subject and bring cultural change.

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a new TV show that's giving the protesters of Des Moines a larger platform.

It's called "Sunday Supper", hosted by Markaus.

In the show, he and other leaders of the movement want to show people the motivation behind the demands of some in the African American community.

He said there's been a systemic muting of the black voice for decades, and there hasn't been anyone from their community to run for office

But he thinks this is the moment of change.

"There hasn't been a grassroots enough movement outside of the established political parties here within minority groups to even sustain some thing like that, that's really grassroots," Markaus said.

The show is produced by DSMTV Live, and can be seen on all streaming platforms.

Markaus said if you want to get involved, a good jumping off point is to take part in Juneteenth.

Watch his show and programming to learn about the movement.