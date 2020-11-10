Dungeon's Gate now open for business

Ordinarily they'd have a game room open, but since playing in person is so much more difficult these days, Dungeons Gate has a Discord server for online play.

ANKENY, Iowa — Gamers: there's a new store in town.

Dungeon's Gate, located at 301 NE Trilein Dr. in Ankeny, is now able to open their gates to all customers. Owner Rob McAllister said he originally wanted to open up in March, but the pandemic forced them to wait.

During "normal" times (namely, pre-pandemic), McAllister says anyone would be able to come in and play board games and tabletops with friends. But since that can't happen right now, they have a Discord server for people to join and play online.

"We help people out with what kind of options are available to them," McAllister said. "Whether it's tabletop, simulator, or Roll 20, or some of the other online options, they can connect with friends."

