Duplex total loss after overnight fire in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — A Clive duplex caught fire overnight. The fire happened at 10416 Clark St. at 1:55 am. When fire officials arrived, part of the duplex and a vehicle were fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say they safely evacuated occupants from the east side of the duplex. They searched the other side of the duplex in difficult smoke and fire, but no occupants were found. The building owner later confirmed the people who live there were safe. Fire officials did rescue two animals.