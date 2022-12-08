Iowa corn farmers say they're excited for potential of E-15 summer sales

Typically, E-15 sales are restricted in the summer. That changed this year, after President Biden called on the EPA to issue a one-year emergency waiver.

IOWA, USA — Due to a temporary change in E-15 regulations, the Iowa Corn Growers Association believes 2022 will yield record E-15 sales in the state this year.

Typically, E-15 sales are restricted in the summer due to the Clean Air Act. That changed this year, after President Biden called on the EPA to issue a one-year emergency waiver.

Rod Pierce has been growing corn in Iowa for nearly 50 years, and says the expansion has great potential for farmers like him.

"E-15 is a more environmentally-friendly fuel," Pierce said. "And it's grown right here in Iowa. So we feel it's going to help us, it's going to help the occupants of Iowa to get cheaper gas."

On top of the expansion, Pierce says the state's biofuels bill is also promising, with the potential of 60 million gallons of extra ethanol production.

"And this equates to approximately 21 million bushel of corn. So in Iowa, that would have a big effect for anyone selling corn," Pierce said.