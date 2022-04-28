Suspect arrested in Des Moines hit-and-run that killed high school freshman

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of [Des Moines East] High freshman Ema Cardenas," Des Moines Public Schools said Friday.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect has been arrested and charged after a car hit and killed a 14-year-old female Thursday on the east side of Des Moines, police said.

The Des Moines Police Department says it happened around shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Friday the vehicle "has been located and impounded." The teenager killed has been identified as 14-year-old Ema Cardenas of Des Moines.

Cardenas was a freshman at East High School, Des Moines Public Schools confirmed.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of [Des Moines East] High freshman Ema Cardenas, who died yesterday afternoon in a hit-and-run accident in the 1600 block of East University Ave," DMPS tweeted Friday. "Ema has been with us since kindergarten and will be deeply missed by her friends and teachers."

Terra Jean Flipping, 38, has been arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Resulting in Serious Injury or Death.