Rory Pope was last seen Wednesday afternoon near West Nordic Drive and North Arena Avenue in the Legacy Subdivision.

EAGLE, Idaho — Eagle Police are currently searching for a toddler who has been missing for several hours.

The boy, identified as 2-year-old Rory Pope, was last seen at about 12:15 p.m. Wednesday near West Nordic Drive and North Arena Avenue in the Legacy Subdivision.

The toddler is white with curly blonde hair and was last seen wearing a lime green shirt.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office released a photo of the child just before 5 p.m. Authorities said the photo was taken earlier on Wednesday.

Here's a picture of Rory Pope, the missing 2-year-old boy was last seen in the area of W. Nordic Dr. in Eagle. This photo is from earlier today, so these are the clothes he is wearing. Eagle Police, Fire, and neighbors are all looking for him. Anyone with info should call 911.

Officers, Eagle Fire and neighbors are all combing the area around Floating Feather and Linder roads for any sign of the missing boy.

According to the sheriff's office, dive teams are searching nearby ponds and police have drones up in the area. They are also collecting Ring doorbell footage from neighbors.

Late Wednesday afternoon a KTVB photographer saw searchers around the Legacy pond, and a diver was in the water.

Anyone who sees the child or has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.

There are no signs of foul play associated with the boy's disappearance, and the situation does not meet the criteria an AMBER Alert, police said.