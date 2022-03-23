Students return to East High School for first time since shooting

Two weeks after the shooting outside East High, students are back to classes with increased security and support.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Just over two weeks after a deadly drive-by shooting outside East High School, classes are back in session.

Students returned to the building Wednesday for the first time since the incident just outside the school on Monday, March 7. Fifteen-year-old Jose David Lopez, who was not a student of East, died.

Two others, who are students at the school, were injured.

The return is accompanied by increased security efforts from the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Public Schools.

The community held a rally where Interim Principal Jill Versteeg gave a message of hope to students and faculty and welcomed them back to school.

According to Associate Superintendent Matt Smith, DMPS will be making efforts to improve security at East, including a more comprehensive bus routing system and an increase in security cameras.

Some of the student body believe the best they can do while coming back after a difficult situation is supporting each other.

"It is hard to be back after what occurred two weeks ago, this community must come together to provide support for one another, but not just now, but from now on. Counselors are there to provide support. Please take time to practice self-care as needed. And be mindful of those around you grieving,” Leslie and Marisol, two East High School students, said.