1 year since East High shooting: School kicks off 'Scarlet Strong Week'

DES MOINES, Iowa — One year ago, on March 7, 2022, more than 42 bullets were fired outside East High School in Des Moines, hitting and killing one teenager and leaving two others seriously injured.

Now, in 2023, East High is honoring the support its received in the last year by kicking off a week of celebration: Scarlet Strong Week.

"Scarlet Strong" organically popped up in the days, weeks and months following the shooting as a way to rally around the community.

Now, it's a rallying cry, helping community members, students and faculty remember all the positive things about their school.

Scarlet Strong Week is already underway, with a resource fair kicking the week off on Tuesday. The fair included all types of vendors, food trucks and a metal health session.

At a press conference on Tuesday, district leaders spoke about the work students and staff have put in over the past year to overcome this tragedy.

The school says it asked students what "Scarlet Strong" means to them.

"They told us that [Scarlet Strong] means that Scarlets are inclusive, Scarlets are unique, Scarlets are loyal, Scarlets serve their community and Scarlets are proud," said Madeline Cano, community school coordinator at East High.

The events of Scarlet Strong Week are just beginning.

On Wednesday, 8th graders from Hiatt and Hoyt middle schools will join the East High School choir in concert.

Thursday will be a day of service for students and staff, and Friday will feature a students vs. staff basketball game.