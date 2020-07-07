East High School softball team member tests positive for COVID-19

This week is the last week of the Iowa high school softball regular season.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A member of the East High School softball team has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing their season to unexpected end.

In a note sent to the team by Jason Allen, the district's Director of Activities, the team is recommended to self-isolate for two weeks. All games and practices are now canceled.

Since this the last week of regular season, this effectively ends their softball season.

The full note sent to the team is below:

Dear East Softball:

We learned today that an East varsity softball team member has tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, Scarlet players and coaches are being directed to self-isolate for 14 days.

All practices and games are cancelled during this period. Unfortunately, since this week is the last week of the regular season, this effectively ends softball for 2020. We have contacted the athletic directors at our most recent opponents to share this news.

If you or your family members have symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home and call your healthcare provider or urgent care for directions.