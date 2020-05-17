Eastern Iowa reports first case of PMIS, child's disease linked to COVID-19

The syndrome is believed to be a combination of Kawasaki disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A case of Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome (PMIS) is confirmed in eastern Iowa.

That's according to the Polk County Pediatric Medical Collaborative.

KCRG-TV reports that the first case was confirmed Friday, however Gov. Kim Reynolds said there weren't any cases of it at her press conference that day.

PMIS is believed to be connected to COVID-19. In addition to inflammation, other symptoms include rash, abdominal pain and vomiting. It's believed to be a combination of Kawasaki disease and Toxic Shock Syndrome.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory about PMIS on Sunday.