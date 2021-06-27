Man, age 79, reported missing in Des Moines

According to Des Moines Police, he was last seen wearing a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a 79 year-old man who went missing Sunday.

Wayne Dale Herman was reported missing just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday, according to Des Moines police. He was last seen at his home on the east side of Des Moines.

Police say he was last seen wearing a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Chevrolet Uplander SUV. According to police, he is believed to be in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.