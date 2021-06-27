x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man, age 79, reported missing in Des Moines

According to Des Moines Police, he was last seen wearing a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.
Credit: Des Moines Police
Wayne Dale Herman was reported missing Sunday morning in Des Moines according to police.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are looking for a 79 year-old man who went missing Sunday.

Wayne Dale Herman was reported missing just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday, according to Des Moines police. He was last seen at his home on the east side of Des Moines. 

Police say he was last seen wearing a St. Louis Cardinals baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

He is believed to be driving a gray 2007 Chevrolet Uplander SUV. According to police, he is believed to be in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.

Related Articles