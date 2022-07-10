Iowa receives $51 million to spend on electric vehicle infrastructure

Iowa now has $51 million to spend on building electric vehicle chargers, but companies will need to apply for this funding before construction can begin.

IOWA, USA — Iowa now has $51 million to spend on building electric vehicle chargers across the state.

The money comes from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program which was created under President Joe Biden's infrastructure law. The Iowa DOT applied for funding earlier this year.

However, the Iowa DOT said it could be at least a year before we start seeing chargers pop up.

That's because the private sector is in charge of the building, needing to first apply for some of that $51 million.

"We'll need certainly a couple of months to give applicants time to prepare the applications," said Stuart Anderson, director of planning, programming and modal division for Iowa DOT. "And then we'll have to review the applications. So probably looking at later in the year, summer time, before we're even announcing locations, and then they have to begin the process to procure that equipment."

If they receive funding, those companies must build electric vehicle chargers along Iowa's interstates. Initially, IDOT plans to focus on Interstate 29, Interstate 35, Interstate 80 and Interstate 380.

Chargers have to be within a mile of the interstate, all while making sure there's at least one charger every 50 miles.

IDOT thinks most of the chargers will be built near convenience stores and truck stops. Federal law prohibits electric vehicle chargers to be placed at rest stops.

"We already have electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the state, primarily at convenience stores," Anderson said. "So we continue to expect to see interest in those locations applying for funds to either upgrade existing sites to meet the new federal minimum standards or create new sites."