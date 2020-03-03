Emergency crews monitoring ice jams in northern Iowa

With the warmer weather, ice chunks are clogging up some Iowa rivers

LEHIGH, Iowa — Webster County Emergency Management crews are on the lookout for issues on Iowa rivers as ice jams continue to happen across the county.

Officials posted on social media a few pictures of ice chunks seen floating on the Des Moines River on Tuesday morning.

Ice jams happen when floating river ice accumulates at a natural or man-made feature that impedes the progress of the ice downstream with the river current. Ice jams can significantly reduce the flow of a river and cause upstream flooding—sometimes called ice dams.

Over the past several years, ice jams have damaged structures across the state. In 2016, the community of Fort Dodge saw big problems on the Des Moines River running through the town.