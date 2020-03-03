x
Emergency crews monitoring ice jams in northern Iowa

With the warmer weather, ice chunks are clogging up some Iowa rivers
Credit: Webster County Emergency Management

LEHIGH, Iowa — Webster County Emergency Management crews are on the lookout for issues on Iowa rivers as ice jams continue to happen across the county.

Officials posted on social media a few pictures of ice chunks seen floating on the Des Moines River on Tuesday morning.

Credit: Webster County Emergency Management

Ice jams happen when floating river ice accumulates at a natural or man-made feature that impedes the progress of the ice downstream with the river current. Ice jams can significantly reduce the flow of a river and cause upstream flooding—sometimes called ice dams.

Over the past several years, ice jams have damaged structures across the state. In 2016, the community of Fort Dodge saw big problems on the Des Moines River running through the town.

Credit: WOI

Homeowners should be looking out for ice dams on their roofs as well this time of year. An ice dam is a ridge of ice that forms at the edge of a roof and prevents melting snow (water) from draining off the roof. The water that backs up behind the dam can leak into a home and cause damage to walls, ceilings, insulation and other areas. 

