Emergency drug remdesivir coming to fight coronaviris in Iowa

While there still remains no cure for COVID-19, this drug has been proven to help patients recover faster.

DES MOINES, Iowa — As the number of COVID-19 cases climbs, the amount of Iowans with the virus being admitted to the hospital to fight coronavirus is consistently growing.

This is why health officials are getting an emergency tool to help patients who are sick.

On Friday, the U.S Department of Health an Human Services identified six states considered to be hardest hit with COVID-19.

Iowa is one of them.

Now help is on the way as round two of emergency medicine arrives.

"We got the remdesivir over the weekend. We've actually had two conference calls with doctors and pharmacists. Another phone call will be later today with Dr. Pedati and the Department of Public Health team," Gov. Reynolds said.

Remdesivir is the only treatment authorized by the FDA for emergency use for coronavirus.

Iowa is receiving 10 cases, each with 40 doses of the drug.

Aside from convalescent plasma from recovered patients, it's one of the only treatments that has been studied and shown to help shorten the recovery time by as much as 31 percent.

Success stories from patients like Brian Edwards are promising for loved ones whose family and friends are critically ill and hospitalized with COVID-19.

"I really feel that if he wasn't given the remdesivir, he wouldn't be here today," Tammy Edwards said.

With over 400 patients in Iowa currently hospitalized, Polk County has by far the most with over 100, as reported by the state health department.

They will be in charge of managing this supply of emergency medicine and determine how much goes to each county and hospitals with COVID-19 patients.