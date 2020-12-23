Sheriff's office investigating alleged assault on student at West Central Valley elementary school

An alleged assault happened between a student and employee at Dexter Elementary on Dec. 15, according to the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

DEXTER, Iowa — On Monday, the Dallas County Sheriff's Office opened an investigation into an alleged assault that happened between a student and an employee on Dec. 15 at a West Central Valley Community District elementary school.

The incident happened at Dexter Elementary School, according to the sheriff's office. The school reported it to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office identifies the employee as the suspect and the student as a victim. Both of their identities are being withheld at this time.

The sheriff's office says they have contacted the Iowa Department of Human Services and is still actively investigating the incident.