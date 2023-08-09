Endangered Person Advisory issued for missing Davis County teenager

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 13-year-old Kaylee Arnold late on Tuesday, shortly after she was reported missing.

ELDON, Iowa — The Davis County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Public Safety are asking the public for help in locating a missing teenager.

An Endangered Person Advisory was issued for 13-year-old Kaylee Arnold late on Tuesday, shortly after she was reported missing.

Arnold was last seen at the Casey's General Store in Eldon around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Based on information discovered during the investigation, law enforcement considers Kaylee endangered," the Davis County Sheriff's Office said in the advisory.

Arnold is 4'11" tall and weighs 90 pounds. She has dark brown eyes and dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt with "Camp Wapello 2011" on the back, as well as blue jeans and dark shoes. She has piercings in her ears and left nostril.

Anyone with information about Arnold's whereabouts is asked to contact the Davis County Sheriff's Office at 641-664-2385, or call local law enforcement.

What is an Endangered Person Advisory?

Rather than an AMBER Alert — which is strictly for "when a child has been abducted and it is believed that the child is in danger of serious bodily harm or death" — an Endangered Person Advisory spans across all ages and is issued under broader circumstances.

These include missing people who are endangered due to custody disputes, disabilities, diseases and more as well as adult abductees and missing older people.