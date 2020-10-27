Franklin County Sheriff: Remains found in car believed to be owned by missing person

Ethan Kazmerzak's 2006 Volkswagen was found submerged in water outside of Hampton. He has been missing since 2013.

HAMPTON, Iowa — Human remains have been found in a car submerged in water near the city of Hampton, according to Franklin County Sheriff Aaron Dodd.

The vehicle is believed to have been owned by Ethan Kazmerzak, who went missing in September 2013.

The remains have not yet been identified.

Kazmerzak was last seen on Sept. 15, 2013 near the body of water that a dive team found his car in Monday.

According to the sheriff's office, the body of water had been searched through twice to find any evidence of Kazmerzak.