Events that observe National Police Week in Central Iowa

Check out how first responders are building bonds with the community.
Credit: The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund
National Police Week 2023

IOWA, USA — It's National Police Week, and officers are using the opportunity to connect with you.

Here's a sampling of some events:

Ankeny Police Department 

The Ankeny Police Department is planning to host a community picnic this Thursday.

The family-friendly event will feature appearances from local sports mascots, like Cubbie Bear from the Iowa Cubs, along with Iowa Barnstormers' cheerleaders.

People will also be able to speak with officers, and view emergency vehicles.

In addition, a LifeFlight helicopter is set to arrive on scene. 

West Des Moines Police Department 

The West Des Moines Police Department is hosting an open house on Thursday, as well.

First responders will show off the skills of their well-trained K9's to the public.

The countdown is on and we are 10 DAYS AWAY! Please join us at our annual 2023 Police Week open house, picnic and...

Posted by West Des Moines Police Department on Monday, May 8, 2023

In addition to games, free food, and department tours, West Des Moines PD will also give away free bike helmets.

Cop on a Rooftop

Johnston, Waukee and Fort Dodge police are just a few of the departments participating in the Cop on a Rooftop event.

Officers will sit on the roof of participating Dunkin' locations, to raise money for Iowa Special Olympics.

That runs Friday from 5:00am-noon.

More information is available here.

