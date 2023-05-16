Events that observe National Police Week in Central Iowa

IOWA, USA — It's National Police Week, and officers are using the opportunity to connect with you.
Here's a sampling of some events:
Ankeny Police Department
The Ankeny Police Department is planning to host a community picnic this Thursday.
The family-friendly event will feature appearances from local sports mascots, like Cubbie Bear from the Iowa Cubs, along with Iowa Barnstormers' cheerleaders.
People will also be able to speak with officers, and view emergency vehicles.
In addition, a LifeFlight helicopter is set to arrive on scene.
West Des Moines Police Department
The West Des Moines Police Department is hosting an open house on Thursday, as well.
First responders will show off the skills of their well-trained K9's to the public.
In addition to games, free food, and department tours, West Des Moines PD will also give away free bike helmets.
Cop on a Rooftop
Johnston, Waukee and Fort Dodge police are just a few of the departments participating in the Cop on a Rooftop event.
Officers will sit on the roof of participating Dunkin' locations, to raise money for Iowa Special Olympics.
That runs Friday from 5:00am-noon.
More information is available here.