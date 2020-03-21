'Everybody is stepping up': Iowa industries make sanitizer, medical equipment and more during pandemic

Gov. Kim Reynolds said organizations varying from the Iowa Dept. of Corrections to Winnebago are working to providing relief from coronavirus.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Multiple entities, public and private, are doing their part to provide relief during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gov. Kim Reynolds.

During a press conference on Friday, the governor said these partnerships are providing relief varying from hospital gowns to trailers.

For example, the Iowa Department of Corrections is producing hand sanitizer from denatured alcohol donated from ethanol plants. Prisons are also making gowns, Reynolds said.

Reynolds also said that the University of Iowa is using 3-D printing to print more parts for ventilators. She also said a retailer in Nebraska is assisting with that project.

Reynolds said she spoke with Winnebago on Friday morning about sending orders to Louisiana, California and Indiana to create mobile units as places for people to stay.