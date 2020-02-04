x
Ex-trooper gets final legal payment after Iowa man drowns

Former Missouri trooper Anthony Piercy pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor boat violation in the death of 20 year-old Brandon Ellingson.
Credit: WOI
Anthony Piercy

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A former Missouri state patrol trooper who was driving a boat when an Iowa man fell out and drowned has received the last payment of a financial settlement he reached with the state, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

In February, Anthony Piercy accepted a $201,000 settlement of lawsuits he filed as he tried get his job back. 

He lost his law enforcement license after he pleaded guilty in 2017 to a misdemeanor boat violation in the 2014 death of 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson, of Clive, Iowa who drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks. 

In return for the settlement, Piercy agreed to not be reinstated as an officer. 

