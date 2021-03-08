Andrea Phillips running again for Iowa House District 37 seat

District 37, which covers a portion of Ankeny, is vacant after John Landon's passing last week.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Andrea Phillips, former chair of the Iowa Democratic Party, told Local 5's Sabrina Ahmed in an exclusive interview Tuesday she plans to run again for the now-vacant Iowa House District 37 seat.

John Landon represented the Ankeny area since being elected in 2012, until his death last week. He defeated Phillips in the general election in 2020.

Phillips plans on running in the special election to be held on Tuesday, September 14. Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the special election Tuesday morning.

The Republican incumbent came out on top by about 1,800 votes last November, a margin of 3.2%.

Landon passed away on July 29. The cause of death was not released by Landon's family.