These protective face shields keep hospital staff safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa Health Care issued an urgent request for Iowa businesses and individuals to donate protective face shields to the hospital on Sunday.

There is a national shortage of this protective gear according to UI Hospitals & Clinics CEO Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA.

"These protective shields are extremely effective- especially for our staff who cannot always maintain a six-foot social distance when interacting with patients, visitors, and colleagues," Gunasekaran said in a press release.

The press release says UI Hospitals & Clinics has enough face shields for staff who provide patient care or do screenings at hospital entrances, but more would allow all employees who interact with patients, visitors and coworkers to wear one.