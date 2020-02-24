Family claims tow company further damaged vehicle

STORY CITY, Iowa — A family involved in an auto accident in Cedar Rapids says their car ended up in worse shape after being handled by a local towing company.
Carissa Chiasson says her Ford Mustang looks like Sanford Towing, located in Story City, "took it for a joyride almost".
"What we want is all this extra that has been done to the car to be paid for," Ciasson says.
The towing itself costed $500, but the tow company says they're still owed $150.
"One [tire] went flat when I picked it up in Cedar Rapids and the other one went flat while it was sitting at my place waiting for her for 10 days," Sanford Towing told Local 5 over the phone.
The Chiasson family says they don't plan on paying the remaining $150 because of the extra damages on the vehicle.
Alex Scott of Roy's Towing and Recovery says documentation when getting your vehicle towed is key.
"Good photo evidence ... you can go back to later on in case you have any questions," Scott says.