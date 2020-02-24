Family claims tow company further damaged vehicle

Carissa Chiasson says the car didn't have flat tires when it was towed.

STORY CITY, Iowa — A family involved in an auto accident in Cedar Rapids says their car ended up in worse shape after being handled by a local towing company.

Carissa Chiasson says her Ford Mustang looks like Sanford Towing, located in Story City, "took it for a joyride almost".

"What we want is all this extra that has been done to the car to be paid for," Ciasson says.

The towing itself costed $500, but the tow company says they're still owed $150.

"One [tire] went flat when I picked it up in Cedar Rapids and the other one went flat while it was sitting at my place waiting for her for 10 days," Sanford Towing told Local 5 over the phone.

The Chiasson family says they don't plan on paying the remaining $150 because of the extra damages on the vehicle.

Alex Scott of Roy's Towing and Recovery says documentation when getting your vehicle towed is key.