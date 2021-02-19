Family loses heat amid chilling temps, says propane company wouldn't respond to calls

The Winningham's finally got their heat back on Thursday. AmeriGas apologized for the situation, citing "growing pains" and recent winter weather.

IRA, Iowa — A family finally has heat in their home after numerous attempts to contact the propane company that didn't refill their tank last month.

The Winningham's live in Ira, about 30 miles northeast of Des Moines.

The family is normally scheduled for automatic refills each month through AmeriGas. Unfortunately, the Winningham's didn't notice their propane had run out until it was too late.

They spent all of Wednesday and most of Thursday trying to contact AmeriGas to get their tank refilled as their house temperature fell around 40 degrees Fahrenheit overnight.

"They closed down all the local offices so everything has to go through corporate now," Andrew Winningham said. "There are disconnects all over the board through corporate down to the drivers. Before, with the local offices open, you just called and said, 'Hey, this is going on and they were here within an hour usually."

Fortunately, the family did end up getting their tank filled Thursday afternoon.

Local 5 reached out to AmeriGas about the situation. They responded with the following statement:

"Providing propane to our customers so they can heat their homes and cook for their families is our highest priority. We had been working behind the scenes to centralize the structure of our customer service team as part of our ongoing efforts to deliver an enhanced customer experience.

Unfortunately, during this planned enhancement period, we experienced growing pains which have been exacerbated by the severe winter weather in pockets of the country. We apologize to these customers who have experienced a delay in service.

We have been working hard to make necessary adjustments, which have included doubling our customer service staff, expanding customer service hours and shifting field resources to assist in high-priority areas that require extra support.

Through this more recent challenging weather, we’re working hard to deliver propane while balancing the need to keep our communities, customers and employees safe through every part of our transportation chain."