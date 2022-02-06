Remembering Ema: Family of Des Moines hit-and-run victim holds walk advocating for change

Though the suspect has been arrested, Ema Cardenas' family still searches for her missing phone.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Ema Cardenas, 14, walked home from school for the last time on April 28.

A little over a month later, her family still grieves as they try to make sense of the hit-and-run that took her away.

"She was a very kind person. She was very sweet-hearted. She was never a hater. None of that. She was super kind," said Nayellia Sandoval, Ema's sister.

The East High School student's family organized a walk Thursday starting along E University Ave to remember her and the last path she took.

They believe people in areas like this would be safer with lower speed limits in school zones, extended school zones, more speed bumps and more crosswalks.

"As you can see on University, there's more than one school. We have two private schools in the area," said Ema's mother, Anna Campos. "We are forgotten. As a city member we are forgotten in this area."