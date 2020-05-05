Family of Abdi Sharif holds press conference

The Des Moines Police Department says there were "no indications of traumatic injury" found in an autopsy.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A body found in the Des Moines River over the weekend is thought to be the remains of 18-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Sharif, who went missing in January.

Sharif's family held a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The Polk County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body as Sharif on Monday. He was last seen on Jan. 17, 2020.

Cause of death will be determined following a complete examination of autopsy findings.

Sharif's body was found Saturday afternoon near Prospect Park on the Des Moines River banks.