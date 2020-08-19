Family of five loses home to derecho ten days after moving to Iowa. Here's how you can help.

Allison Million and her fiancé Damon Mason moved to Marshalltown from Lincoln, Nebraska 10 days before the derecho hit. Now, they are living out of a hotel.

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Thirteen-year-old Landen Soice sat in the back of his family's truck Tuesday, next to his twin sisters, who were both in tears. They sat in the parking lot of the Microtel in Colfax, which for now, has a hotel room they call home.

"I thought it would actually be a great place to stop here and settle down and get a new home," said Landen, of his family's move to Iowa.

Just ten days after unpacking from Lincoln, Nebraska into a mobile home park in Marshalltown, Landen's family's home was destroyed by the derecho. Now, they're living out of a hotel as they await a home to rent.

Their mother, Allison Million, is beside herself.

"I wanted everything perfect for the kids, and everything put away so they had their own place so this transition to a new place, to a different state, to a different town, would be so much easier for them," said Million. "And then the storm hit us."

For now, they are looking for a home to rent in Marshalltown that fits the following qualifications:

-Around $1000 per month

-Allows a dog

-Has a garage

-Three bedrooms

Donations for food or gas money can be sent to Venmo at Allison-Million