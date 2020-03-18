Fareway adjusts hours to accommodate elderly, people at risk for COVID-19

The business is trying to help make sure all customers can get the essentials they need.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Grocery stores are adjusting hours to allow employees a chance to restock shelves and deep clean surfaces.

Fareway is also allowing those identified as high-risk to COVID-19 exposure a chance to get the items they need.

Wednesday morning, Fareway dedicated the first hour of business to seniors, expecting mothers and shoppers with underlying health issues.

Local 5's Elias Johnson was there as shoppers got a jump start.

"Last Friday I went to sam's club, Aldi's and here. No toilet paper, bread. Whole different world we're living in," shopper Patty Brown said.

Shoppers told Elias they were grateful for the new opening procedure.

Dry goods like toilet papers will be restocked on Tuesday and Thursdays. Fareway plans to keep this special first hour of business Monday through Saturday.

Here's how other stores are also doing their part.

Grocery stores

ALDI

ALDI's new hours started Monday, with stores across the United States open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Some stores may have limited hours to accommodate restocking and cleaning.

Hy-Vee

All Hy-Vee locations will now operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice, allowing for time to restock and sanitize.

Convenience stores will run during their normal hours, and all dining areas in Hy-Vee stores are now closed to the public.

Other notes from Hy-Vee:

Deliveries will now be made by third-party partners like Shipt and Door Dash (where available) in order to help in-store employees focus on pickup orders and other needs at the stores. Hy-Vee is asking customers who are able to do so to shop in stores so that the available Hy-Vee Aisles Online timeslots can be used for those who are unable to shop for themselves or have been advised by health care professionals to limit their public exposure.

Hy-Vee is suspending its weekly corporate ad circular that is distributed to all stores and found in many local newspapers. Due to the current high demand for many products, suppliers are unable to guarantee the fulfillment of certain products. Stores will honor the products featured if they are in stock.

An hour from 7-8 a.m. has been reserved for those 60 years old and up, expecting mothers and individuals with underlying health conditions.

“This is an unprecedented situation for all of us," Hy-Vee Chairman, CEO and President Randy Edeker said. "We are committed to doing all we can to keep our customers and employees healthy and safe, and to being the helpful smile in every aisle that is needed during this time.”

Target

Reduced hours with stores closing by 9 p.m. daily; first hour of each day reserved for the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.Walmart