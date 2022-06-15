Fareway Meat Market opens new location in Beaverdale

The 7,800 square foot store is the second location in Iowa.

BEAVERDALE, Iowa — Fareway's second meat market in Iowa opened in Beaverdale today.

At 7,800 square feet, the meat market is essentially a smaller Fareway store that specializes in meats. It also sells produce, cheese, snacks, alcohol and has a 20-foott long seasonings and sauce section.

Assistant meat manager for Fareway Bryan Bartsch said that the storefront offers everything customers expect from a grocery store alongside expanded meat options.

"We have a smoker here built into the store so that we can smoke up ribs and brisket and all that good stuff here every day and provide a nice fresh — either hot sandwich or a cold deli sandwich for them — on the spot," Bartsch said.

Bartsch said that the community reaction has been extremely positive so far and he is excited to see how the new store will impact the city.