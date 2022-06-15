Fareway Meat Market opens new location in Beaverdale

BEAVERDALE, Iowa — Fareway's second meat market in Iowa opened in Beaverdale today.
At 7,800 square feet, the meat market is essentially a smaller Fareway store that specializes in meats. It also sells produce, cheese, snacks, alcohol and has a 20-foott long seasonings and sauce section.
Assistant meat manager for Fareway Bryan Bartsch said that the storefront offers everything customers expect from a grocery store alongside expanded meat options.
"We have a smoker here built into the store so that we can smoke up ribs and brisket and all that good stuff here every day and provide a nice fresh — either hot sandwich or a cold deli sandwich for them — on the spot," Bartsch said.
Bartsch said that the community reaction has been extremely positive so far and he is excited to see how the new store will impact the city.
"We're just really excited to be here in Beaverdale, finally opened up," Bartsch said. "We're welcoming everybody into the doors so that they can finally get a firsthand look at their neighborhood meat market."