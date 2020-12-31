Fareway returning to normal hours Jan. 4

The grocery store chain reduced its hours after a surge in coronavirus cases in November.

IOWA, USA — After reducing its hours because of a spike in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in November, Fareway stores will now go back to their normal hours of 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The grocery store chain posted about the changed hours on Wednesday. The change will happen on Jan. 4.

The first hour of shopping will still be reserved for at-risk customers.

The reduced hours allowed Fareway staff extra time for additional cleaning and sanitation measures in its stores, as well as time for restocking inventory.

Can redemption centers at Fareway stores are still not allowed.