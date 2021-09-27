Fareway store coming to Ogden where Clark's Food Mart burned down

Fareway will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, October 4.

OGDEN, Iowa — A new Fareway grocery store is coming to the site of what was once Clark's Food Mart at the intersection of Walnut and Third Street. It will the be Ogden's only grocery store.

"I relied on Clarks everyday for lunch," said Ogden native Shannon Safley, "I go between Sam's Club, Aldi, Walmart, and Fareway. It could be a good hour or two hours out of the day."

Clark's Food Mart burned down in a massive fire in November 2019. Fareway President Garrett Piklapp told Local 5 the new store will be 8,000 square feet.

"We had been in talks with Ogden for a long, long time," said Piklapp, "It'll have a downtown feel, it's a win-win-win."