69th-annual Farm Progress Show brings new agriculture technology to Iowa

BOONE, Iowa — The latest in agriculture, technology and all things farming will be on display starting Aug. 30 at the 69th annual Farm Progress Show.

The show hasn't been in Boone in four years.

The purpose of the three-day event is for vendors to showcase the latest products to make farmers' lives easier, according to Don Tourte, senior vice president of sales and events for the show.

Tourte said this year, there is a big section on autonomous farm equipment and a display on soybean mixed asphalt.

One company on display for the first time at the Boone show is Pivot Bio.

Denise Flory, who works in marketing for the company, said their business is one that deals with biological nitrogen.

She said it's a technology that can benefit crops.

"It helps the farmers because it is a replacement for synthetic nitrogen. Our products are also weatherproof — they don't run off when it rains or leak," Flory said.

The show attracts people from over 40 states and 50 countries.

Tourte noted he's glad the celebration of agriculture is back in Iowa because not only does it display the latest technologies for farmers, but helps the local economy.

"You can imagine the economic impact," Tourte said. "It's millions, tens of millions of dollars that this show brings to Central Iowa."

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and Gov. Kim Reynolds are expected to be in attendance at the show.