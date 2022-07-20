11-year-old killed in chain-reaction crash Tuesday afternoon

The Iowa State Patrol said it happened just after 5:30 p.m. near I-80/35 and the East 14th St. exit.

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story said two people died in the crash. The Iowa State Patrol clarified only one victim died.



A child is dead after a chain reaction crash during the afternoon rush in the metro.

Iowa State Patrol said it happened on I-80/35 near the East 14th St. exit Tuesday just after 5:30 p.m., where traffic was slow because of a different crash.

They said a tractor-trailer rear-ended an SUV, which in turn hit another vehicle.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV was hurt, but an 11-year-old inside that vehicle later died.