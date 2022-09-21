1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in Dallas County Tuesday, the Iowa State Patrol said.
Arnold Whitney, 97, of Redfield was driving southbound on I Ave when he failed to yield as he turned east on Old Highway 6.
A car hit Whitney's vehicle from behind, sending it into the westbound lane where it collided with another vehicle, a crash report states.
The collision caused Whitney's car to spin out into the ditch.
Whitney died as a result of the crash. Two individuals in the third car, a 34-year-old and an 11-year-old, sustained injuries.