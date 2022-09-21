1 dead, 2 injured in 3-vehicle Dallas County crash

The Iowa State Patrol said 97-year-old Arnold Philip Whitney of Redfield was driving southbound on I Ave when he failed to yield as he turned east on Old Highway 6.

One person is dead and two are injured following a crash in Dallas County Tuesday, the Iowa State Patrol said.

Arnold Whitney, 97, of Redfield was driving southbound on I Ave when he failed to yield as he turned east on Old Highway 6.

A car hit Whitney's vehicle from behind, sending it into the westbound lane where it collided with another vehicle, a crash report states.

The collision caused Whitney's car to spin out into the ditch.