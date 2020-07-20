Des Moines woman killed in weekend crash

The case remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff's office.

POLK COUNTY, IOWA, Iowa — A Des Moines woman was killed in a Saturday night crash after being hit by another vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office

Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, 48-year-old Kimberly Audlehelm of Des Moines was traveling near the intersection of NW 2nd Avenue and Broadway Avenue.

Sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel from the Saylor Township Fire Department was dispatched to the area, where they found Audlehelm's vehicle was hit by a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Amanda Alsager of Polk City.

Audlehelm was pronounced dead at the scene.