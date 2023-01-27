Multiple children killed in Friday morning crash, Grundy County Sheriff says

The Iowa State Patrol says a 15-passenger van was driving west on Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit when the driver lost control of the van due to the slick roads.

WELLSBURG, Iowa — Four people are dead and multiple people injured following a crash on U.S. Highway 20 in Grundy County Friday morning, according to the Iowa State Patrol and Grundy County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla says a 15-passenger van was driving west on Highway 20 near the Wellsburg exit shortly before 7 a.m. Friday when the driver lost control of the van due to the slick roads.

The van entered the median and rolled over, coming to rest in the eastbound lane.

"In 30 years of law enforcement this is the first accident I've had with multiple children as fatalities," said Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager. "You had probably 50 EMS, firemen, law enforcement agencies out there, so it's a tough day for everyone involved."

13 passengers were in the van. The Grundy County Sheriff's Office tells Local 5 that three of the people killed were children, and the fourth was a young adult.

Those injured were taken to health care facilities in Waterloo and Grundy County.

