One dead in Madison County crash

68-year-old Kim Ferry of Earlham died from his injuries sustained in the crash.

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — A man is dead following a crash between a motorcycle and a truck.

Iowa State Patrol was called to the scene at Clark Tower Road and Peru Road, just west of Highway 169, around 11:30 Sunday morning.

68-year-old Kim Ferry of Earlham was riding a motorcycle northbound on Clark Tower Rd. when another car failed to yield and turned to drive east on Peru, going directly in front of Ferry.

The State Patrol said Ferry couldn't stop in time and ran into the motorcycle, and Ferry died from his injuries. The other driver was not hurt.