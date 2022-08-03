Police: Driver dead, passenger injured after car crashes into Ottumwa house

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man died and a passenger in his car is in the hospital after colliding with a house Wednesday morning, according to an Ottumwa Police Department press release.
Police say 44-year-old Jason Tobeck was driving at a high rate of speed on East Williams Street a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tobeck then lost control and collided with a house at 601 East Williams St.
He was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Brianna McConnell, was transported to an area hospital. She is in stable condition.
Police have not specified if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the accident.
"Due to the serious nature of this accident, the Iowa State Patrol was requested to conduct a Technical Accident Investigation into this incident," the release concludes.