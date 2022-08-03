Police: Driver dead, passenger injured after car crashes into Ottumwa house

Police say 44-year-old Jason Tobeck was driving at a high rate of speed on East Williams Street a little Wednesday morning when he lost control and hit a house.

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man died and a passenger in his car is in the hospital after colliding with a house Wednesday morning, according to an Ottumwa Police Department press release.

Police say 44-year-old Jason Tobeck was driving at a high rate of speed on East Williams Street a little before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Tobeck then lost control and collided with a house at 601 East Williams St.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger, identified as 21-year-old Brianna McConnell, was transported to an area hospital. She is in stable condition.

Police have not specified if anyone was inside the residence at the time of the accident.