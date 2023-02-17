5-year-old killed in sledding accident, Pella police say

The accident occurred near the intersection of West 4th Street and Fountain View Drive, where a truck hit the child who had entered the road while sledding.

PELLA, Iowa — A child is dead after entering the road on a sled Thursday evening and being hit by a truck, according to the Pella Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian near the intersection of West 4th Street and Fountain View Drive in Pella around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, first responders found that a truck hit a 5-year-old girl, who had been sledding and entered the road from a hill.

The child was transported to Pella Regional Health Center but was pronounced dead shortly after her arrival.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the child and all those involved in the incident," police said in a press release.

Pella Community School District superintendent Greg Ebeling told Local 5 the child was a student at Lincoln Elementary School.

Police and Iowa State Patrol continue to investigate the incident.