Regional FBI office: 'No specific and substantial threat' to Iowa Capitol

The FBI Omaha Field Office has created a command post to gather information on potential threats ahead of Inauguration Day.

OMAHA, Neb. — Editor's Note: The Omaha office sent an incorrect number for their office. The actual number is 402-493-8688 and has been corrected below.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Omaha Field Office said in a release Thursday that between now and Inauguration Day on Jan. 20, its agents will keep track of any emerging threats to the region.

The regional field office has created a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with local and state law enforcement on any potential threats.

"At this point in time, the FBI has not received any specific and substantial threat to the state Capitols or other government buildings in our area," said officials.

Following the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI issued a memo to police across the country, warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state capitols.

Any information on potential violence at an upcoming protest can be reported to the office at 402-493-8688. Tips can also be submitted online.

If there is an immediate emergency, the FBI advises calling 911 immediately.

