FCC requires TV stations to give federal candidates ad spots if requested

Why do you see so many political ads watching the news?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Political ads.

We're all pretty annoyed with them by now.

Local 5 is taking your questions to find out the truth behind some of them.

Legally, tv stations can't censor political ads.

That's because they are considered political speech and are protected by the First Amendment.

We can however fact check what's in the ads during our newscasts.

First, we'll focusing on health care.

One ad about Senator Joni Ernst claims, "Senator Ernst says it's important we protect people with pre-existing conditions. But look what she's doing in Washington. Voting to confirm judges hand picked by special interests, judges who struck down coverage for pre-existing conditions in the Affordable Care Act."

This claim is true.

Earlier this year Senator Ernst voted to confirm Justin Walker to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Walker has criticized the Supreme Court's decision to uphold the ACA.

Ernst however has also sponsored a bill that would have protected coverage for people with pre-existing conditions.

A health care claim made against Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield said, "Greenfield supports a new government-controlled health insurance system that could force rural health care systems to close."

This claim is somewhat true, but again it needs some context.

A study published by Guidehouse, a non-partisan consulting firm, found 52 rural hospitals could be at risk of closing under a public health care plan Greenfield supports.

However, in a debate on Iowa PBS, Greenfield said her plan offers the best protections for rural hospitals because Medicaid expansion has helped keep those hospitals open.

Local 5 will continue to look into the truth behind some of the most popular ads on your tv and social media feeds.

As we continue with other large topics showcased in political ads, we want to continue fact checking those claims for you.