10-digit dialing for those 515 and 319 area codes to begin Sunday

The FCC's move is to accommodate "988," which will be routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. It takes effect Sunday, Oct. 24.

IOWA, USA — If you have suicidal thoughts, you are not alone. Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

Starting this Sunday, if you have a 515 or 319 area code, 10-digit dialing will become mandatory, even for local calls.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) established "988" as the new, nationwide three-digit phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

There are area codes in 35 states and one U.S. territory currently using 988 as their local exchange and allows seven-digit dialing area codes

In Iowa, area codes 515 and 319 use 988 as a local exchange or the first three digits of a seven-digit phone number. As a result, people with phone numbers in those aforementioned area codes will need to dial 10 digits starting Sunday, Oct. 24.

It is worth noting: Starting on July 16, 2022, anyone who dials "988" will have their call routed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Until that time, you will need to contact 800-273-8255.

The FCC said even after "988" becomes operation, you can still reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at its 1-800 number.